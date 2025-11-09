Veterans, active-duty members to get free admission to all Audubon attractions this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Nature Institute is offering two days of complimentary admission to thank active-duty military and military veterans for their service.

On Nov. 8 and 9, active-duty military and military veterans can enjoy complimentary admission to the Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium and Audubon Insectarium.

"We are deeply grateful for those who have served our country, both here and abroad," Michael J. Sawaya, Audubon Nature Institute CEO and L. Ronald Forman Chair in Conservation Leadership, said. "This is our way of showing appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice. We also take pride in honoring the veterans within our own Audubon team who have served our nation."

To get complimentary admission, visit the ticket booth at any of the available locations.