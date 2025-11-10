54°
Veteran's Day Parade held Saturday in Walker
WALKER - Several troops, cars and floats filled the streets for the Veterans Day Parade in Walker on Saturday.
It rolled out in the morning at Walker High School on Burgess Avenue. Many people lined the street to catch holiday goodies and pay tribute to the armed forces.
