Veteran receives surprise from Pelican Roofing

BATON ROUGE - A veteran got a surprise today from Pelican Roofing through their veterans roof giveaway program.

Brandon Gautier was selected to receive a free roof from the company. He served four deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq.

A traumatic brain injury suffered after an explosion ended his military career. He says the donation will go a long way to helping make his home safe for his wife and two kids.

2 days ago Wednesday, November 12 2025 Nov 12, 2025 Wednesday, November 12, 2025 11:00:00 PM CST November 12, 2025

