Veteran receives surprise from Pelican Roofing
BATON ROUGE - A veteran got a surprise today from Pelican Roofing through their veterans roof giveaway program.
Brandon Gautier was selected to receive a free roof from the company. He served four deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq.
A traumatic brain injury suffered after an explosion ended his military career. He says the donation will go a long way to helping make his home safe for his wife and two kids.
