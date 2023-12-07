Veteran pilot takes "Dream Flight" around BR

BATON ROUGE – Veterans from World War II and the Korean War took off for a special flight on Thursday.

A Boeing Stearman from the 1940's took off from the Baton Rouge Regional Airport with 86-year-old Bill Morgan on board.

Morgan never flew when he served in the Korean War, but his father was a pilot in World War I. Morgan carried his father's pilot license on Thursday's flight.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to get a feeling for things he had experienced," Morgan said.

The 15-minute flight took the veteran over the city and Tiger Stadium before circling back toward the airport.

Morgan is one of the eight veterans from the St. James Place Retirement Home who signed up for the Ageless Age Dream Flights.

"I knew this was something that they would never forget and would be an experience they would never forget," Tarilyn McBride, of the retirement home, said.

During the flight, the veteran's were also able to take the controls for a while.

"The flight was outstanding. One of the days I'll never forget," Morgan said.

The St. James Place Retirement Home is arranging more Dream Flights and has a waiting list of veterans who want their chance to fly.