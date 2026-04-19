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Vehicle hit by train on Choctaw Drive, one person taken to hospital

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BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle was hit by a train in Baton Rouge on Friday, officials say.

Officials say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Ardenwood Drive and Choctaw Drive.

The injured person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The train started moving again at 6:17 p.m.

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Vehicle hit by train on Choctaw Drive,...
Vehicle hit by train on Choctaw Drive, one person taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle was hit by a train in Baton... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 Friday, April 17, 2026 6:33:00 PM CDT April 17, 2026

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