Vehicle fire causes slowdown on I-10 W at Lobdell

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Nov. 24) morning, a vehicle fire caused a slowdown near I-10 W at the LA-415/Lobdell exit.

As of 6:30 a.m., the right lane remains blocked, though the fire appears to have been extinguished. 

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m., and at this time it is unknown if it resulted in any injuries. 

WBRZ will continue to monitor the situation.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ

Tuesday, November 24 2020

