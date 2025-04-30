83°
Vacherie man killed in Livingston Parish crash early Monday

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A 26-year-old from Vacherie was killed in a Livingston Parish crash early Monday morning. 

State Police said Chandon Hickerson of Vacherie was driving along La. 16 near Old Ferry Road when a different driver headed in the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit Hickerson's vehicle head-on. 

Troopers said Hickerson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was also not wearing a seatbelt but was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. 

LSP said impairment was not suspected but routine toxicology was sent for analysis. The crash is under investigation. 

Vacherie man killed in Livingston Parish crash early Monday
