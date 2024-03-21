52°
Latest Weather Blog
Vacant home off Winbourne Avenue catches fire Tuesday morning
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home off Winbourne Avenue caught fire Tuesday morning.
Pictures from the scene on Addison Street near North Foster Drive showed the home engulfed in smoke. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there were no injuries and the home was reported to be vacant.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
News
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home off Winbourne Avenue caught fire Tuesday morning. Pictures from the scene on Addison... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
-
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
-
Questions remain over owner of land for proposed Livingston Parish subdivision
-
BRFD: St. Luke's Episcopal fire not caused by arson, still determining cause
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...