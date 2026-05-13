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Utility pole fire shuts down Highland Road at railroad tracks near Old Perkins Road
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ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a utility pole on fire on Highland Road at the railroad tracks near Old Perkins Road on Monday.
The department said Highland Road was shut down in both directions.
SGFD confirmed around 2:30 p.m. that the scene was all clear.
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ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a utility pole on fire on Highland Road at the... More >>
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