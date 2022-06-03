Utility box damaged in wreck left damaged for months, eyesore to neighbor

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of AT&T boxes along Highway 16 have been a mangled mess for months. Stephen Beatty's driveway is right next to those boxes and he says he's tired of looking at them.

"They have been there since November," he said.

Beatty says a car ran into the AT&T box last November, pushing one of them across his driveway. He had issues exiting his property the next morning and ultimately moved the box back to where it was.

It's been sitting there ever since. The AT&T property is open, wires are exposed, and they have been picked over for scraps seemingly forgotten.

"Here were are seven months later and everything still looks the same," Beatty said.

Beatty says he contacted AT&T within 48 hours of the incident and about a dozen more times after that. The situation hasn't changed much.

"They couldn't give me any information as to when it's going to be replaced, if it's going to be fixed, nothing like that," he said.

The damage has been there so long, it's become a landmark. Beatty has no problem giving visitors directions to his house, telling them about the broken down AT&T box near his driveway.

He's wondering why it's been there for so long left the way it is.

Last week, 2 On Your Side reached out to AT&T. Beatty says he saw trucks out there soon after taking a look at the damage. AT&T says that it's replacing utility boxes that were damaged by a car accident and appreciates people's patience as repairs are made. AT&T has deployed temporary facilities to maintain services while that work is completed. No timeline for the completion of these repairs has been provided.