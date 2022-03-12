USC vs LSU move to Baton Rouge being discussed

BATON ROUGE - Officials in Louisiana and South Carolina said they're considering moving this weekend's game between LSU and USC to Tiger Stadium because of historic flooding in Columbia.

USC Athletic Director Ray Tanner said Tuesday that while Williams-Brice Stadium is fine and the field is okay, the school is concerned about fans trying to attend the game in the aftermath of heavy rainfall. Tanner also said there's a concern about getting enough first responders and clean water for people.

"Our situation with football is on-going. It's not definite. We're monitoring infrastructure necessary to have the football game," Tanner said.

As of Tuesday, 16 deaths are blamed on the flooding, which compromised public utilities like water service and forced USC to cancel classes through Friday.

Sources said Tuesday, a decision was not going to come before Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Tanner said they should have a decision in the next 24-36 hours whether to move the game to LSU or attempt to keep it in South Carolina.

Area law enforcement officials were polling employees about their interest in working a game at Tiger Stadium. The discussion was just to gauge interest in working if the game moved.

On Monday, head LSU football coach Les Miles said plans were still in place for the Tigers to travel to Columbia for this weekend's conference game. During Hurricane Katrina, LSU moved its game against Arizona State to play in Tempe.

Officials in Shreveport insinuated late Tuesday, the Independence Stadium is available.

The pre-game show, SEC Nation, which planned to cover the LSU/South Carolina game, announced Tuesday afternoon that they are re-routing to Knoxville, Tenn. due to the flooding. In Knoxville, they will cover Tennessee and Georgia starting at 9 a.m.

"Our hearts go out to the South Carolina community as they recover from the devastating floods," said Stephanie Druley, ESPN Senior Vice President, college networks production. "We look forward to returning to South Carolina at a better time."