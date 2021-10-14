83°
US 190 reopened after fatal crash near Livonia

LIVONIA – All lanes of US 190 are open between Erwinville and Livonia, following a multi car crash that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

The crash happened after 3:40 p.m. Friday on US 190 between Erwinville and Livonia. US 190 was closed in both directions following to the crash.

190 is closed in both directions near Livonia, due to deadly crash. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/hdkm1x5WnK

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.

