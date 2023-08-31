Update on library remains unavailable

BATON ROUGE - City leaders are still waiting on an update from experts who should be able to clarify what needs to be done to correct possible construction issues at the downtown library project.



"The public, the tax payers, everybody needs to know what happened," Councilwoman Tara Wicker said. "You know, why did we even get to this point?"



The lack of transparency surrounding the library's issue has been a point of contention for weeks and the subject of furious emails from members who sit on the East Baton Rouge Library Board.



"I just want to see what's going to happen," business owner Eric Carnegie said. "How it's going to continue, how long it's going to take."