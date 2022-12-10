Unsealed documents detail disturbing rape allegations against Cynthia and Dennis Perkins

LIVINGSTON - Unsealed documents that are part of the Louisiana Attorney General's Office investigation into the Dennis and Cynthia Perkins case detail the twisted allegations against the couple.

The documents, part of the Attorney General's Investigative Memorandum, reveal the victim was between 9-10 years old at the time the alleged crimes occurred. They also reveal who that victim is, but WBRZ has an editorial policy of never identifying victims of sexual assault.

They also said the pictures of former teacher Cynthia Perkins' class eating semen-laced sweets were labeled with students' names on them. Previously, the Attorney General's Office told WBRZ it was trying to identify the students in the pictures.

Cynthia and Dennis Perkins were both arrested in 2019, accused of child rape, porn and mingling with harmful substances. Cynthia was a school teacher at Westside Junior High in Walker. Dennis Perkins was a former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy.

According to the documents, the pair is accused of raping a child. Some of their alleged crimes were filmed through a hidden camera that was attached to the attic stairs. There were also other cameras in the bathroom and some pictures were filmed with an iPhone.

The first tip about child porn being uploaded to the internet was reported in July of that same year. All of the evidence was found by investigators during a search warrant that was executed in October of 2019. That evidence required special forensics to access.

Both Cynthia and Dennis Perkins are scheduled to go to trial this summer.