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United Cajun Navy in Mississippi cutting trees and clearing roads after Wednesday tornadoes

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MISSISSIPPI — The United Cajun Navy is in Mississippi helping with tornado recovery following a line of storms last Wednesday.

Volunteers are cutting trees, cooking meals and clearing roads in the affected communities.

The group brought hundreds of pounds of donated supplies but is still looking for more help. The United Cajun Navy posted an Amazon Wish List on Facebook listing everything needed to help get several communities back up and running.

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United Cajun Navy in Mississippi cutting trees...
United Cajun Navy in Mississippi cutting trees and clearing roads after Wednesday tornadoes
MISSISSIPPI — The United Cajun Navy is in Mississippi helping with tornado recovery following a line of storms last Wednesday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 Friday, May 08, 2026 10:33:00 PM CDT May 08, 2026

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