62°
Latest Weather Blog
U-High Cubs bring home state title in football
Related Story
The University High Cubs took out E.D. White in the Division 2 Select state title game on Friday on Cajun Field in Lafayette.
Andy Martin's team leaned on their defense and made the critical plays when they counted to secure the 14-7 victory.
Cubs quarterback Blake Abney was named the games most outstanding player, however coach Martin credited the the Cubs defense as the key to stopping the Cardinals and securing the win.
News
The University High Cubs took out E.D. White in the Division 2 Select state title game on Friday on Cajun... More >>