62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U-High Cubs bring home state title in football

Related Story

The University High Cubs took out E.D. White in the Division 2 Select state title game on Friday on Cajun Field in Lafayette.

Andy Martin's team leaned on their defense and made the critical plays when they counted to secure the 14-7 victory.

Cubs quarterback Blake Abney was named the games most outstanding player, however coach Martin credited the the Cubs defense as the key to stopping the Cardinals and securing the win. 

News
U-High wins state title game over E.D....
U-High wins state title game over E.D. White
The University High Cubs took out E.D. White in the Division 2 Select state title game on Friday on Cajun... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 10 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 11:26:00 PM CST December 10, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days