GONZALES - Tyler Waguespack, one of the best steer wrestlers in the world, is living his dream as he prepares for the National Finals Rodeo, beginning Thursday in Las Vegas.

The 24 year old Gonzales native is appearing in the finals for the first time, and he has his sights set on the top prize.

"To be called a world champion would mean everything," Waguespack told WBRZ before he left for Las Vegas.

The event runs from December 3-10, with the top 15 in each rodeo category competing for 26 thousand dollars per night, 80 thousand to the winner, and the title of "world champion" on the winner's gold buckle.