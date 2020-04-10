Tyler Perry foots bill for senior shoppers at Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana

ZACHARY - Louisiana native Tyler Perry is doing his part to spread some much-needed optimism during the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, customers at the Winn-Dixie store in Zachary said the famous writer-director paid off the grocery tab of everyone shopping during the store's senior hour.

Management at the store later confirmed Perry's donation, adding that he was doing the same thing at every Winn-Dixie statewide Wednesday morning. Reports say he is also paying off bills at 44 Kroger stores in his current home state of Georgia.

The entertainer has pulled off similar selfless gestures in the past, including last year when he used his private plane to deliver supplies to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.