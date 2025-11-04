Two young girls thrown from Ferris wheel at Harvest Festival on False River

NEW ROADS - Two young girls were thrown from a Ferris wheel, and a third was rescued from it at the Harvest Festival on False River on Saturday, according to Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux.

The two girls, both under 13 years old, were transported to the hospital, with one of them being airlifted to the facilities. Photos show the third girl being rescued from the carriage.

"Injuries are unknown right now, so our hearts go out to the families and our prayers," Thibodeaux said.

“The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is actively investigating an incident in which two riders fell from a Ferris wheel ride at the New Roads Harvest Festival Saturday," the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said.

The incident occurred around noon, according to witnesses, when the bucket suddenly tipped, leaving onlookers in shock.

“It caught on to the wires, and then it tilted over, and the two girls fell out," said witness Madison Fields. She said the scene was difficult to watch.

"I heard like a body, just like something falling, I heard a loud boom," Fields said. "It was two girls, and one of the girls fell on her face, and she was really damaged."

The experience left Fields shaken, especially since she had been planning to ride the Ferris wheel herself.

"It was sad and upsetting, like, because, what if that could have been me?" she said.

Fields also expressed concern over the ride’s safety, noting that the Ferris wheel buckets did not have seatbelts.

"I feel like it should be seatbelts on there, because, mind you, it's just a gate on there, like somebody can easily fall out, a child can easily just open the gate and then step out," Fields said.

After inspections, most rides at the fair were cleared to reopen, with the exception of the Ferris wheel.

WBRZ will continue to provide updates on the story as more information becomes available.