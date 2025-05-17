Two volunteer workers injured after holdup, shooting on North 24th Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting that injured two people on North 24th Street, emergency officials said.

The shooting happened after 3 p.m. near the intersection of North 24th and Laurel streets. Another person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, EMS added.

According to witnesses at the scene, three men were pouring concrete at a new home when a group of men approached them on foot with their weapons drawn and said "you know what time it is."

A Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance board member, Amanda Carlin, said Robby McKey and two volunteers were attacked in a holdup, and McKey was critically injured alongside another volunteer being hit.

Despite the shooting, Carlin says the group is still committed to Mid-City. He also praised McKey for his volunteer work and said him being a victim of violence was "disheartening."

"Especially Robby who is so passionate and so committed. Would give him the shirt off his back type of person," Carlin said.