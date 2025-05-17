Latest Weather Blog
Two volunteer workers injured after holdup, shooting on North 24th Street
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting that injured two people on North 24th Street, emergency officials said.
The shooting happened after 3 p.m. near the intersection of North 24th and Laurel streets. Another person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, EMS added.
According to witnesses at the scene, three men were pouring concrete at a new home when a group of men approached them on foot with their weapons drawn and said "you know what time it is."
A Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance board member, Amanda Carlin, said Robby McKey and two volunteers were attacked in a holdup, and McKey was critically injured alongside another volunteer being hit.
Despite the shooting, Carlin says the group is still committed to Mid-City. He also praised McKey for his volunteer work and said him being a victim of violence was "disheartening."
"Especially Robby who is so passionate and so committed. Would give him the shirt off his back type of person," Carlin said.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
-
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared...
-
Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket...
-
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day
Sports Video
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships