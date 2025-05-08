64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two teenagers hurt in Amite shooting on Monday night

Related Story

AMITE - Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting Monday night inside the city limits of Amite. 

Law enforcement sources tell WBRZ that one person was shot in the abdomen and another person shot in the head along Martin Luther King Boulevard around 7 p.m. The two were a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, according to the Amite City Police Department.

Officials said several individuals were present during a physical altercation when the shots were fired. The conditions of the two injured are also not being released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Amite Police Department at (985) 748-6169

News
Two teenagers hurt in Amite shooting on...
Two teenagers hurt in Amite shooting on Monday night
AMITE - Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting Monday night inside the city limits of Amite. Law enforcement... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 Tuesday, May 06, 2025 4:39:00 PM CDT May 06, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days