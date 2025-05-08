64°
Two teenagers hurt in Amite shooting on Monday night
AMITE - Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting Monday night inside the city limits of Amite.
Law enforcement sources tell WBRZ that one person was shot in the abdomen and another person shot in the head along Martin Luther King Boulevard around 7 p.m. The two were a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, according to the Amite City Police Department.
Officials said several individuals were present during a physical altercation when the shots were fired. The conditions of the two injured are also not being released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Amite Police Department at (985) 748-6169
