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Two teenagers hospitalized after being hit by vehicle near Baringer Road
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ST. GEORGE — Two teenagers were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of President Drive and Baringer Road on Friday evening, sources tell WBRZ.
First responders said the two teenagers were riding an electric bike when they were hit by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m.
Authorities said both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Additional information was not yet available.
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