65°
Latest Weather Blog
Two suspects arrested, third wanted in fatal Baton Rouge shootings
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dog club getting its electricity woes fixed after call to 2 On...
-
Man accused of setting fire to house owned by local nonprofit organization
-
The Blitz Week 11: High school football scores from Playoff Week 1
-
One dead, two more hurt after feud turns into chaotic gunfight near...
-
Salvation Army eases COVID restrictions for volunteers