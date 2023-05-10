Two shot near Gus Young Ave. Friday

BATON ROUGE - Hours after a new, crime fighting task force was announced, Baton Rouge Police had to deal with a double shooting.

Two people were shot and taken to a hospital after gunfire in the 1500 block of North 48th Street near Gus Young Avenue.

BRPD officials say one of the victims was shot in the back, while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the victim that was shot in the back ran from police when they arrived on scene. They add the victim that was shot in the leg had a gun hidden in waistband of pants.

Officials say the victims in the shooting are not giving much information on the circumstances regarding the situation.

We'll update the story as more information becomes available.

