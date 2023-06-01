Latest Weather Blog
Two people taken to hospital after early-morning crash, one with gunshot wound
BATON ROUGE - A woman died in a hospital less than a day after first responders found her shot inside a car that had crashed on Greenwell Street Tuesday morning.
WBRZ learned early Wednesday morning that 34-year-old Yasheka McDaniel had died from her wounds. Another person who paramedics found inside the car was also taken to a hospital Tuesday with injuries caused by the wreck.
The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Street.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Wednesday morning that McDaniel had died in the hospital, but whether she died from injuries sustained in the crash or the gunshot wound was pending an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday.
Further details related to the other occupant inside the car were not immediately available.
