Two people displaced after house fire on Oleander Street late Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - Two people are displaced after a fire destroyed the outside of a home on Oleander Street late Thursday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a home on Oleander Street shortly after 11 p.m.. Firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the backside of the house. The flames did not affect the inside of the home and firefighters were able to keep the flames from making it in, but the carport of the home was badly burned.

Fire investigators did not immediately know what caused the blaze.