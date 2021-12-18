70°
Latest Weather Blog
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle on Plank Road
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Two people were struck by a vehicle on Plank Road Monday night.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sources confirmed the two people were hit on Plank Road at Lorraine Street.
Both were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
News
BATON ROUGE - Two people were struck by a vehicle on Plank Road Monday night. The crash happened around... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmaker questions whether big contracts for LSU, USC coaches violate tax codes
-
DOTD says inflation could limit number of projects taken on
-
Baker war veteran learns he is long-lost father of European pop star...
-
Former EBR assistant principal convicted of killing teacher who was pregnant with...
-
Crews fighting house fire in Baton Rouge