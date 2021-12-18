70°
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Two people were struck by a vehicle on Plank Road Monday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sources confirmed the two people were hit on Plank Road at Lorraine Street.

Both were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available. 

4 years ago Monday, March 20 2017 Mar 20, 2017 Monday, March 20, 2017 8:18:00 PM CDT March 20, 2017

