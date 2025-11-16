62°
Two men injured after shooting off O'Neal Lane

ST. GEORGE - Two men were injured in a shooting off O'Neal Lane on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened on King Bradford Drive; officials responded around 3:10 p.m.

The victims are in stable condition, according to emergency officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating.

1 day ago Saturday, November 15 2025 Nov 15, 2025 Saturday, November 15, 2025 3:53:00 PM CST November 15, 2025

