62°
Latest Weather Blog
Two men injured after shooting off O'Neal Lane
Related Story
ST. GEORGE - Two men were injured in a shooting off O'Neal Lane on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The shooting happened on King Bradford Drive; officials responded around 3:10 p.m.
The victims are in stable condition, according to emergency officials. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating.
News
ST. GEORGE - Two men were injured in a shooting off O'Neal Lane on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The... More >>