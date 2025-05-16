76°
Two men hurt in shooting at Bluebonnet Ridge Apartments
BATON ROUGE - Two men were shot in a gun battle at an apartment complex along Bluebonnet Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Ridge Apartments. Sources told WBRZ that two women were fighting, their boyfriends got into it as well and then guns were pulled.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said one of the men was driven to a hospital and the other was taken by an ambulance. They both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
No more information was immediately available.
