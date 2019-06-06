Two killed in shooting on O'neal Lane

Home
Resident demanding help, answers from her 2015 request after tree destroys home
MONTPELIER - A woman's mobile home has been destroyed after a large tree fell through it during a tornado. Now she's looking for help to move...
Possible root of flooding issues found, fixed by City-Parish
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish is working toward...
Another bridge closes in the northern part of EBR
BATON ROUGE - Another bridge in the northern...
Five workers hurt at ExxonMobil plant amid severe weather Thursday
SORRENTO - Officials say a tornado damaged an ExxonMobil facility and injured several workers Thursday morning. According to ExxonMobil, the plant was hit by a...
Louisiana will try to split costs of harassment settlements
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana officials could...
Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Barack and Michelle Obama's...
Deep Tropical Moisture Leads to Excessive Rain Outlook
The Forecast: Today and Tonight: Overcast skies with a 90% chance of rain will be the unpopular forecast today with temperatures only rising to the...
Storms enter the forecast with heavy rain possible Thursday
Slightly above average highs will continue through Tuesday....
Early week heat, late week showers
Expect the heat to stay on full blast...
Saints Hall of Fame welcomes Bush, Colston, former Gov. Blanco
METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The Saints Hall of Fame is welcoming two key players and a former Louisiana governor who helped with the resurgence of the...
LSU Baseball to play in Saturday-Monday Super Regional series vs. Florida State
BATON ROUGE - With the final games of...
LSU shortstop Josh Smith drafted by Yankees
SEACAUCUS, NJ - LSU shortstop Josh Smith was...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June 5, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
