Two injured in shooting on North Foster Drive and Jackson Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on North Foster Drive and Jackson Avenue Saturday evening, according to officials.
Emergency officials say the two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No other information is available.
