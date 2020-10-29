Two injured in Monday night State Street shooting, near LSU gates

BATON ROUGE - Police are in search of more information related to a Monday (Oct. 26) night shooting that injured two female victims near Old South Baton Rouge, according to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Shots were reportedly fired into a vehicle traveling along the Dalrymple exit ramp on I-10, and the vehicle was later found on East State Street at Highland Road, across the street from Raising Cane's.

The two females who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting sustained non-life threatening injuries and police have confirmed that one of the victims is a juvenile.

At this time, police say the identity of the gunman/suspect(s) involved remains unknown.

Anyone with information related to the incident should call Baton Rouge Police via the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.