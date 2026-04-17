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Two in custody after ICE raid in Hammond; protestors say federal agents staked out home
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HAMMOND - Two people were taken into custody following a raid that occurred as ICE agents were seen at a home on Thompson Road off the Interstate 55 service road.
WBRZ was at the scene as two men were taken into custody from the home.
According to protestors at the home, ICE agents went to the home following a traffic stop and have been waiting to be granted a search warrant since 8 a.m.
"We're just out here letting them know that we're watching and letting them know we care about the neighbors in this city, and we're not going to stand by while they take people away from families," protestor Callie Hines said.
Another protestor said that the agents were targeting out-of-state plates, which led to the traffic stop. The Hammond Police Department, alongside federal agents, were seen at the home.
WBRZ reached out to the Hammond Police Department for more information and is awaiting a response.
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