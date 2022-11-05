56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two hurt in crash on Old Jefferson Highway Thursday night; one airlifted to hospital in critical condition

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - An emergency helicopter landed in a field along Old Jefferson Highway after a wreck left someone pinned inside their car.

The St. George Fire Department said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Old Jefferson just past Azalea Lakes Avenue.

Officials said two people were hurt, and one person was trapped inside their vehicle. Firefighters managed to free that person after about half an hour, and both were eventually taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Authorities said both victims were in critical condition as of Thursday night. 

Related Images

News
Emergency helicopter lands along Old Jefferson Highway...
Emergency helicopter lands along Old Jefferson Highway after major wreck near EBR-Ascension line
BATON ROUGE - An emergency helicopter landed in a field along Old Jefferson Highway after a wreck left someone pinned... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 03 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Thursday, November 03, 2022 8:31:00 PM CDT November 03, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days