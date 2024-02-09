Two found after going missing in swamps of West Feliciana overnight

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Two men were found after being stranded overnight in the swamps along the Mississippi River in West Feliciana.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it was notified around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday about the missing boaters.

"When I found out they were missing that was gut-wrenching, I know the Mississippi river and I know it can be very unforgiving," said Marie Powers, who is the mother of one of the two men.

The boat the two were in hit something in the water, causing damage to the boat's motor. The two boaters, 22-year-old Jordan Powers and 21-year-old James Kent, used a 2x6 wooden board to paddle close to the bank and tied the boat to a tree. The two spent the night there and continued to paddle Monday morning until a relative assisting with the search found them.

"We just had to hunker down and wait through the rain last night, luckily we were able to start a fire," Kent said.

The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office, LDWF along with friends and family assisted with the search.

"Naturally you're always thinking the worse- that river is so dangerous right now, the current is so bad," said Marvin Kent, who is James' father.

According to Facebook posts, the men launched from the ferry landing. Their truck and trailer were found there along with cell phones but the men were not near the launch.

"I'm just thankful, very very thankful," Maire Powers said.