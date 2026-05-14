Two East Baton Rouge parish schools earn national recognition for excellence in arts education

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced that Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts and Forest Heights Academy of Excellence have been named as Exemplary Schools by the Arts Schools Network for the 2026–2031 designation cycle.

The Arts Schools Network is described as the nation's largest professional membership organization dedicated to specialized arts schools. The designation is awarded through a rigorous application and evaluation process.

"Schools must engage in an in-depth self-study aligned to national standards, examining all aspects of their mission, instruction, operations and impact on students," said Elizabeth Thomas, EBR Schools Recruiter for Magnet Programs.

The two schools are the first K-5 elementary schools in Louisiana to earn the distinction, according to EBR Schools. They join McKinley Middle Magnet School as three of five Louisiana schools to receive the designation.

Nationally, the district said BRCVPA and Forest Heights are part of an elite group, with only about 11 elementary programs ever earning the honor.

"Designations like this do not happen by accident," said Dr. Casaundra McNair, EBR Schools executive director of innovative and specialized programs. "They are the result of the collective commitment, passion and daily work of dedicated staff, supportive families and students who fully embrace the vision and culture of the program."

McNair added, "This recognition reflects what is possible when an entire school community works together to create meaningful opportunities and outcomes for students."

BRCVPA offers a comprehensive academic curriculum integrated with instruction in dance, music, theatre and visual arts. Forest Heights integrates rigorous academics with arts programming that includes visual arts, music, dance, theatre and interdisciplinary learning opportunities.

District leaders and school representatives will formally celebrate the achievement during the Arts Schools Network Annual Conference in October in San Diego.