Two dead in triple-shooting during family gathering in New Roads

NEW ROADS - Two people are dead and another was wounded after a triple shooting Friday night.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday around 9:30 p.m. Morris Hollins, 23, shot three of his family members during a family gathering on Delta Place Road in New Roads.

"To my understanding, it was a family disturbance, family feud, and it escalated in gunshots being fired. That's very unusual. We are normally a quiet parish," said Chief Deputy Brad Joffrion.

Neighbor Susan Easly was the first person to call law enforcement and said she was startled by the gunshots.

"It took a while for 911 to answer the phone, a long time, and I just told the lady that I need somebody to come because there was gunfire in the subdivision," Easly said.

Other neighbors were mortified. Neighbor Gayle Gremillion has lived in New Roads for decades and said the town never experiences violent crime like this.

"We've been down here about 40-something years, and I don't think anything this devastating ever happened here," Gremillion said.

A spokesperson said two people had been shot in the chest at a close range and were found dead on the road. They were later identified as 34-year-old Howard Hollins Jr. and 25-year-old Gerell Hollins.

One person suffering from a shot to the hip was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux said Hollins turned himself in late Monday morning and was booked into jail on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Law enforcement had been called to the residence before the shooting happened, and witnesses said the family members had been arguing for nearly 40 minutes. When law enforcement arrived, Hollins had already left the residence.