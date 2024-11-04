85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two dead in Saturday morning car accident on South Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE — A BMW SUV slammed into a tree early Saturday, killing two people in the back seat, police said.

The 1:30 a.m. crash on South Foster Drive near Claycut Road sent several other injured people to hospitals.

Police said Tristen Hoover, 27, and Claire Zeller, 24, died in the crash, which resulted from the driver losing control of the SUV. Police didn't identify the driver or say whether the driver appeared to be impaired.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

