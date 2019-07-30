74°
Latest Weather Blog
Two attempt to burglarize gun store by ramming building with stolen car
Related Story
PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities in Ascension are searching for two suspects who attempted to burglarize a gun store.
Early Thursday morning, the suspects attempted to get inside Hebert Guns on Airline Highway. Authorities say the two rammed the side of the building several times with a stolen 2016 Volkswagen GTI.
After failing to get inside, the suspects fled the scene. The stolen car was located but the two suspects are still at large.
Anyone with information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.
News
PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities in Ascension are searching for two suspects who attempted to burglarize a gun store. Early Thursday... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU says policy of athletics giving money to university is being 'reevaluated'
-
15 months of Social Security benefits appear in bank account by error
-
Deputy made daring save 175 feet above the river as pregnant woman...
-
Sanitation worker killed, reserve deputy placed on leave after garbage truck crash
-
BRPD investigating reported shooting on Corporate Blvd.