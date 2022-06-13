Two arrested in deadly December shooting on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police say two people were arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 29 shooting.

Baton Rouge police say 20-year-old Jordale Carter and 22-year-old Denver Carter are both accused of robbing and fatally shooting Carl Moore Jr.

According to arrest records, BRPD officers were called to the 3200 block of Plank Road just before 3 p.m. in reference to a male with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located Moore in the parking lot of Prestige Beauty Salon suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

A witness inside the barber shop told authorities that three black males fled the scene after the shooting, according to arrest records. Detectives canvassed the area for the suspects and reviewed surveillance video from a nearby store.

The surveillance video confirmed three black males were running northbound on Huron Street after the shooting.

Two of the three males that previously entered the barber shop were identified as Jordale Carter and Denver Carter, after descriptions of two of the suspects matched both men. Photos and videos posted on social media also helped identify the two suspects, according to arrest records.

The witness told authorities the victim was also in possession of firearms himself. Surveillance video from the barber shop shows the men were meeting there to sell and purchase firearms contained in a black messenger bag belonging to the victim, according to arrest records.

A recorded phone call, that included Denver Carter in the conversation, also revealed information surrounding the shooting, including that it happened in "the spur of the moment," according to arrest records.

The two were apprehended by EBRSO SWAT on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery.

This marks the 120th homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish this year. If classified a murder, marks the 100th murder in East Baton Rouge Parish.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.