Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested for attacking deputies during brawl outside Baton Rouge Walmart
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Several people, one of them a juvenile, are facing criminal charges after they allegedly fought with sheriff's deputies who were trying to stop a late-night melee outside a Walmart.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday outside the Walmart at Cortana Place, prompting deputies to get involved. The two people taken into custody were seen on video striking the officers, according to officials.
Video also showed what appeared to be a taser being used during the incident.
Kayley Carter, 20, and an unidentified 17-year-old were booked for battery of a police officer, interference with a police investigation and disturbing the peace. Three others were issued summonses for disturbing the peace.
The sheriff's office said one deputy received a bump to his head in the encounter.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge temporarily revokes custody in rape paternity case after Nakamoto report; trial...
-
Energy usage during month of June could make history, Entergy says
-
West Feliciana golf course officially sold in $4.5 million deal
-
LSU Tiger Fans in Omaha pull up on some prime seats
-
Officers make arrest after man shot to death at his home off...
Sports Video
-
LSU Tiger Fans in Omaha pull up on some prime seats
-
Sports2-a-Days: Zachary Broncos
-
VIDEO: Looking ahead to the NBA Draft with ESPN NBA Reporter Andrew...
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect