Twin Living Christmas Trees return this weekend

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge tradition of sight, sound and spirit will be unwrapped this weekend when Jefferson Baptist Church lights up the Twin Living Christmas Trees.

You can catch performance Saturday, December 13th (7 p.m.), Sunday, December 14th (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and Monday, December 15th (3 p.m.)

This morning on 2une In, John Pastorek had an inside look at the Christmas Tradition and spoke to one of the masterminds behind the performance.

Click on the video link for more information.