91°
Latest Weather Blog
Turn around, don't drown
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs teen wanted for rioting, other charges after street-racing 'takeover' in...
-
Fiber optic cable work creates mess in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Sheriff: High ranking sheriff's deputy crashes truck after drinking, policies changing
-
DOTD warns public of traffic congestion when Interstate lanes reduce in 2024
-
Officials break ground on a new highway project in Ascension Parish