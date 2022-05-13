69°
Turdunken for Thanksgiving

GEISMAR- If you are looking for a twist to your turkey, you can try a turducken.

WBRZ's Malary Pullen was at Herbert's Specialty Meats in Geismar. Malary partnered with Mike Stone, location owner, to create the special dish.

Stone said, according to rumor, a farmer came into Herbert's Maurice location with a bucket that had a turkey, a duck and a chicken in it. The farmer asked for them to be stuffed. The store combined the meats and the turducken was born.

With the right seasonings, a turducken could be someone's new Thanksgiving Day meal tradition.

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with a turducken
Thursday, November 23 2017

