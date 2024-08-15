Tuesday's Health Report: Moving off to college has mental health effects on both students, parents

BATON ROUGE — If your child is heading off to college, it can lead to all kinds of emotions, like sadness, excitement and anxiety.

Experts say it is to be expected, especially if it is the first time they are leaving home.

"This is a very common experience, especially this time of year when families are starting to get their children prepared for college. This is difficult because a large part of one's identity is often defined by their role as a parent, and suddenly there's this recognition that a significant change is about to occur,” Adam Borland, a psychologist, said.

It is a common problem and has its own name—empty nest syndrome.

Coping starts with acknowledging your feelings and realizing you are still that child's parent. That role is not going away just because a child is moving away.

It can help to talk to your child about it if you are having a hard time, but you don't want them to feel like they have to manage your emotions.

"This is a big step for the soon-to-be college student. They're likely dealing with their own anxiety and stress and fear, and the last thing they need is to also feel as though I'm carrying the weight of my parents' sadness for me leaving. So, I think it's really about finding a balance between open communication, but then also the parent processing their own feelings separate from their child,” Borland said.

Parents should look at the positives of their child going away to college. It may give you the chance to pick up an old hobby or start a new one, spend more time with friends or reconnect with a significant other.