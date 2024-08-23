Tuesday's Health Report: Lifestyle, diet changes can help naturally improve one's energy

BATON ROUGE — Feeling sluggish in the afternoon is common, and dealing with that slump at work can be a challenge.

Experts say there are many ways to naturally boost your energy. It starts with not skipping breakfast.

"If you're able to spread out your calories throughout the day, you're going to be less likely to have that energy deficit later in that afternoon. So certainly, having again a mixed meal, so you want to have some sort of protein, some healthy fats, a whole grain for breakfast – that's going to be more likely to help you to, kind of, carry you through,” Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian, said.

Sticking to balanced meals with lean proteins and complex carbs can give you energy over a longer period because it takes your body more time to digest them.

For example, a grilled chicken sandwich on wheat bread for lunch is better than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on white bread. Dehydration can also lead to fatigue, so it is important to drink plenty of water. Finding ways to stay active throughout the workday can also help.

"Get up, move around, go outside, get some fresh air, get some sunshine. Sometimes just having that disconnect from the computer screen or just from your workstation would naturally give you a little bit more of an energy boost because you're up, and you're moving around,” Czerwony said.

Experts say a cup of coffee to start your morning is okay, but you want to consume caffeine in moderation. Caffeine later in the day can interfere with your sleep.