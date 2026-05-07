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Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday morning video forecast
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News Video
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Return of USS Kidd delayed due to low river levels
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Louisiana gas prices continue to rise as average per-gallon price hits $4
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EBRSO: Man shot along Coy Avenue after confronting people who stole money...
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1 person injured after crash on Airline Highway near Sherwood Commons Road
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Good 2 Eat: Summer Salmon
Sports Video
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2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
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Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
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Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
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LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
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LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week