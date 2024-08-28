Tuesday morning video forecast

As August comes to an end, the final days will feature many rounds of much needed rainfall. A plume of gulf moisture Wednesday brings temperatures down and increases daily rain chances.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with above average temperatures in the upper-90's. Mostly sunny skies will turn partly sunny by the afternoon, with only isolated coverage of showers and storms around the region. Overnight, a plume of gulf moisture will begin to funnel in, resulting in more cloud cover early Wednesday and temperatures in the upper-70's.

Up Next: The final days of August will feature a much-needed pattern shift after what has been an extremely dry month in southern Louisiana. An extra dose of gulf moisture will move over the state Wednesday and remain in place through the weekend. With the additional moisture in the atmosphere, clouds will become more likely than sun and rain coverage will be scattered (40-60%+) each day! This will keep temperatures closer to average for late August, in the low 90's for highs and low to mid 70's during the mornings. Over the next 7-days the Capital Area could receive between 1-2" of much needed rainfall. This will definitely help out yards that have become crunchy in the past few weeks.

The Tropics: For the first time in two weeks, the NHC has highlighted an area east of the Lesser-Antilles for potential tropical development. At this time, the system holds a low (20%) chance of taking on tropical characteristics over the next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.