Tuesday morning video forecast

Freeze Warnings have been issued for the Baton Rouge area.

THE FORECAST

A *FREEZE WARNING* has been issued for Amite, Pike, Wilkinson, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Ascension, and Livingston Parishes from 1am – 9am Wednesday. This means sensitive plants could be killed due to cold. Ensure people and pets have access to warm shelter.

Today & Tonight: It is chilly out there this morning, but it is about to get very cold. Temperatures will max out in the low 60s this afternoon. Tonight, and Freeze Warning will go into effect. Temperatures are expected to be near 32° for several hours overnight. Be sure to bring in or cover your sensitive plants, bring in your outdoor animals and adjust your AC before you go to bed tonight.

At this time, @WBRZweather is carrying a low temperature forecast of 35° in #BatonRouge on Wednesday morning. A *FREEZE WATCH* has been issued, so the number could be adjusted lower. If the Capital City is to hit freezing, it would be the earliest first on record (1930). pic.twitter.com/xmAwWHqdIJ — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) October 17, 2022

Up Next: Wednesday morning, while temperatures are in the 30s, it will not take much wind to add a windchill. Temperatures above freezing could feel like freezing with the winds. Be sure to check the “feels like” temperature on your WBRZ WX App. Wednesday afternoon will be cool too with temperatures in the 60s.

Heading into Thursday morning, temperatures will be near 40° as we start warming up. Thursday afternoon will be warmer, in the low 70s. The warmup will continue into the weekend with temperatures well above freezing. Skies will be sunny and clear with temperatures back in the 80s by Saturday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

