Tuesday morning video forecast

Isolated showers and storms will be more likely for areas north of I-10 today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: More showers and storms will be moving through today. Some isolated showers will be around in the late morning hours. Most of these will develop north of Baton Rouge. Those will be short lived. You can expect some dry time in the afternoon with a few more showers moving in before the sun goes down. A heavy downpour, gusty winds, even some hail possible this evening. There is a Marginal Level 1/5 risk for severe weather for all areas along and north of I-10 & I-12. This means in addition to the strong storms, a spin up tornado is possible. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Every day this week is going to look a little bit different. Be sure to check back for the most up to date information. On Wednesday, the next line of showers and storms will start earlier in the day. This line again stretching the length of the WBRZ viewing area, so most will see some rain. Traffic will likely be moving a little slower on Wednesday morning as drivers navigate through the rain. Showers and storms will be on and off throughout the middle of the day. Temperatures will be fighting the rain and will be in the mid-80s at the warmest. As the sun goes down on Wednesday, there will be a brief clearing. One more cluster of storms will pass through on Thursday morning bringing a few more scattered showers. Skies will clear from west to east through the late morning and early afternoon on Thursday.

Friday is looking clear and comfortable. Lower humidity will drop temperatures into the low 60s Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be warm, in the upper 80s. The holiday weekend is looking clear and warm with temperatures near 90°. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected in the next 5 days.